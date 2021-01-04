Menu
Cyclones 101: what to expect this season
Weather

Storms, heavy rainfall expected in region as cyclone fizzles

Andrew Sorensen
, Andrew.Sorensen@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Fizzling out to a shadow of its former glory, ex-Cyclone Imogen has left the potential for storms and heavy rainfall for the Mackay region in its wake.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the expected storm activity in the Mackay region was forecast to arrive Tuesday and extend into Wednesday.

Data from BOM shows the system is moving east and will be near the north tropical coast from Tuesday.

It’s predicted to extend into the central coast by Wednesday.

Tropical Cyclone Imogen crossed the coast near Normanton today and began to slowly transition into a tropical low.

BOM released a statement advising heavy rainfall and flooding were expected to continue over the north with isolated falls of a few hundred millimetres possible in coastal areas.

Mount Pleasant siblings Harvey Petith, 4, and Gemma Petith, 5, checking out the flooding over Pugsley St at Walkerston after heavy rain across the Mackay region. Picture: Heidi Petith
Mount Pleasant siblings Harvey Petith, 4, and Gemma Petith, 5, checking out the flooding over Pugsley St at Walkerston after heavy rain across the Mackay region. Picture: Heidi Petith

More rainfall is expected to fall from a separate trough from the west on Thursday in the Mackay region.

Flood warnings are in place across Queensland.

