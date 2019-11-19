Menu
Storms have launched three trampolines into power lines in as many weeks, with authorities warning residents to tie them down.
Storms launch trampolines into power lines

19th Nov 2019 10:01 AM

Authorities are trampoline owners to secure the toys after storms launched three into power lines in as many weeks.

Energy crews who have removed the wrecks of trampolines from lines at Richlands, Dalby and Warwick say they were surprised at the distance and height the winds had carried them.

Their advice to residents to tie them to trees was issued on Tuesday, two days after the first major storm of the 2019 season lashed the southeast corner, causing at least $40 million in damage from hail and strong winds.

danger storms trampolines weather

