Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
18 year old Kienan Wilkinson from Bentley finished his HSC exam and went to help at the fires burning at Myall Creek and New Italy.
18 year old Kienan Wilkinson from Bentley finished his HSC exam and went to help at the fires burning at Myall Creek and New Italy.
Community

Straight out of exam to fight fires with his Dad

Susanna Freymark
by
14th Nov 2019 9:37 PM | Updated: 15th Nov 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON THE morning this dramatic photo was taken at the Myall Creek fire, 18 year old Kienan Wilkinson had just finished his final HSC exam.

Bentley RFS deputy fire captain Charles Wilkinson said his son was straight out to the fires after the exams.

"He's been to three fires in a few days," Mr Wilkinson said.

Bentley RFS member Kienan was out at New Italy fighting the blaze on Tuesday.

He has three brothers and two of them are also in the RFS.

"We were at the Whites Rd fire all night," Mr Wilkinson said.

When the crew arrived at a house near the New Italy Museum, Parks and Wildlife were already there putting in bulldozer tracks.

Flames were leaping into the air, Mt Wilkinson said.

Fortunately a change in wind saved the house.

"Kienan has a kind heart, he's enthusiastic and into community engagement," Mr Wilkinson said.

"He's on high alert right now. He'll have a crack at anything."

With the New Italy fire still burning, Mr Wilkinson is worried about the Equestrian Centre on New Italy Rd.

commnunity editors picks fires hsc italy new northern nsw rfs rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proserpine student secures prestigious state award

        premium_icon Proserpine student secures prestigious state award

        Local Faces His dedication and passion towards our past war hero's has paid off after winning a life-changing experience

        • 15th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Mackay company inks deal to supply reopened CQ mine

        premium_icon Mackay company inks deal to supply reopened CQ mine

        News ‘The mining industry in general is very busy at the moment’.

        FORMAL SHOTS: Whitsunday Christian College glams up

        premium_icon FORMAL SHOTS: Whitsunday Christian College glams up

        Local Faces Check out all the Year 12 formal photos.

        What's that down your pants?

        premium_icon What's that down your pants?

        Crime Man told police he didn't know what was down his pants.