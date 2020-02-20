STRANDED: Twist in couple’s coronavirus cruise saga

Glenn Dunn will remain in Japan for a further two weeks after he tested positive to coronavirus just before he was due to depart for Darwin. Image: Supplied.

AN ELEVENTH-HOUR twist in a Cannonvale couple’s saga onboard the Diamond Princess cruise has left one half of the pair stranded in Japan after testing positive for coronavirus.

Glenn and Lynne Dunn were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise for two weeks but were this week relieved to hear news they would be flown home yesterday.

However, right as the pair was due to disembark the cruise, Mr Dunn was told by medical staff that he could no longer fly back to Australia as he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Dunn will now be required to stay in Japan for a further two weeks and said while he hadn’t yet received confirmation, he believed he would be transferred to a health facility today.

“I received a phone call at the 11th hour and my world has come to an end,” he said.

“The Australian officials came down all smiling and they were lovely, lovely ladies, and they ticked us off to say we were okay OK to go and gave us a wrist band and luggage tags.

“I was up, dressed, showered and ready to go with bags outside to be collected.

“Then I had a phone call saying ‘Glenn Dunn, you’re positive.’

“That light at the end of the tunnel I was talking about, well (someone) pinched the tunnel.”

Mr Dunn said his wife tried to stay with him on the ship, but he made sure that she got on the plane and away from what he described as a “death trap”.

“I’m glad my wife is out of the situation and she offered to stay,” he said.

“I just put my foot down and said to the doctor ‘my wife gets off this ship tonight’.”

Mr Dunn spoke to his wife this morning after she landed in Darwin and said those travelling back to Australia were given wrist bands to mark their health status.

Green wristbands were given to people who been cleared of the virus and orange wristbands were given to those who were cleared but had come into contact with someone who had contracted coronavirus.

Due to Mr Dunn’s diagnosis, Mrs Dunn was given an orange wristband and was separated from the other group.

Mr Dunn said when he spoke to his wife, she was still in the terminal awaiting more information while the group wearing green bands had been transported to the Howard Springs Village.

“She’s feeling a little bit ‘what the hell is going on?’” he said.

“She’s sitting in the terminal while green-banded people were in a separate room and they’ve already gone.

“It looks like Lynn will be segregated from the other people completely and not going to the camp.”

Mr Dunn is now one of 32 Australians onboard Diamond Princess who have been confirmed to have coronavirus. on the ship.

He said that he felt physically fine but was frustrated by the situation and that he had not received any information on what would happen next.

“I’m feeling really good health wise, I’m fabulous, I haven’t got a runny nose or anything,” he said.

“But according to them the little bug is in the back of my throat.

“I’ve got a little bit of feedback that if, and when, I’m taken to a medical facility it could be anything up to seven hours’ drive from Tokyo.

“I’m done up like a sore toe.”