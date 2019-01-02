Stranger Things return date announced

An image from the second season of the Netflix show 'Stranger Things.

Hawkins, Indiana is beckoning.

Netflix's Stranger Things will be returning for an all new spooky adventure on July 4.

By the time Stranger Things comes back, the 80s-set series will have taken an 18-month break in between new episodes, with season two having premiered on Netflix in October 2017.

Netflix announced the date on New Year's Day with a tweet featuring an image of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and recent addition Max cheering on Independence Day fireworks, with the tagline, "One summer can change everything".

And one image can hint a lot about what's coming for the intrepid group.

Significantly, both Eleven and Will, who have close connections to the Upside Down alternate dimension, are staring back towards what appears to be the tentacled legs of the Big Bad Mind Flayer monster glimpsed at the end of season two.

Mike's eyes are cast down at his and Eleven's entangled hands while Lucas, Dustin and Max seem to be excitedly watching the fireworks display.

The new season will time jump roughly nine months, from October 1984 to July 1985 to keep pace with the growth of its young cast members.

From the few crumbs dropped by its cast and writers, what we know so far of what to expect include the potential re-emergence of evil scientist Brenner (Matthew Modine) whose apparently grisly death was conveniently off-camera.

Stranger Things is back. Picture: Supplied.

We also know Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) and Jake Busey will join the cast and Hawkins' shopping centre will play a pivotal role in the story.

The summer of 1985 time frame also allows Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) to come back - in the show he would've graduated from Hawkins High in May 1985 and should be off to college soon, but the character proved so popular it's a no-brainer that they're keeping him around.

Main cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Sadie Sink and Winona Ryder will all return for the new season.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things has been a huge hit for Netflix with its mix of horror and sci-fi, and the copious nostalgic references to 80s pop culture.

The Duffers have already confirmed Stranger Things will end after season four.

Stranger Things season three will drop on Netflix on Thursday, July 4 from 5pm AEST.

Share your TV and movies obsessions: @wenleima