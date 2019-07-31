Stranger’s touching note in Macca’s meal

The note was left by a woman in Maccas. Picture: Facebook

The note was left by a woman in Maccas. Picture: Facebook

Something magical happened at a McDonald's drive-through in the US this week, and the reason for it was truly heartwarming.

A woman from Tennessee took to Facebook to explain that after ordering food for her son at the McDonald's drive-through, she approached the window to pay.

But when she got there, she was treated to an unexpected, but wonderful, surprise.

The note was left by a woman in Macca’s. Picture: Facebook

Heidi Goforth wrote that the woman in the car in front of her had paid for her breakfast.

But while that's already an incredibly kind gesture, the reason for the free food was even sweeter.

According to a handwritten note, etched across her receipt, the woman in front of Ms Goforth is the mother of a member of the air force.

And since she couldn't treat her son to breakfast - the note suggested he was away on duty - she decided to purchase some for the person behind her.

That person happened to be Ms Goforth.

The woman had been in a McDonald's drive-through when she received the surprise. Picture: iStock

Following the touching act, Ms Goforth shared a photo of the receipt on Facebook, along with a caption reading.

"Good morning! I just had this happen to me. It touched my heart so much!" she wrote.

"I was buying breakfast for my son at McDonald's and the sweet lady in front of me, in the drive-through, paid for my meal."

She said she hoped the kind stranger would get to see her son soon.

"He's lucky to have a (mum) that loves him so much! God bless you and him!"

Ms Goforth also thanked the woman's son for his service in the air force.

The note was shared on Facebook and eventually reached the sender. Picture: Facebook / Hip Hermitage

The post struck a chord with people around the world who commented on the woman's kindness.

But it also got back to the woman at the centre of the gesture, Caryn Scherm Hill.

Ms Hill claimed to be the air force mother and said her son's girlfriend had spotted her benefactor's gratitude post and showed her.

"It was my pleasure. Kindness can create such a wave of emotion," Ms Hill wrote.

"How extra special that you were getting breakfast for your son!"

Hill explained that her son was in basic military training and had another 17 days to go.

"I briefly saw (your post) when I woke but had to run to work," she said.

"I cried like a baby when I read the comments from you and others!

"Not an hour goes by that we don't think of our son. He is going to laugh when he reads this."

The generous act took place in a McDonald's drive-through in Tennessee. Picture: iStock

Ms Goforth apparently didn't see Ms Hill's response until News Corp asked her about it.

"My heart is melting! I could not imagine letting go of my son like that and imagining what he would be going through," she said.

"I am super grateful that she chose me to do that for, and I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of gratitude, support and love that everyone else has shown and expressed!"

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission