Executive Director Medical Services Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Dr Piotr Swierkowski. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Strangulation charges dropped against top doctor

Amber Hooker
6th Nov 2019 6:58 AM
A TOP Sunshine Coast doctor who had been accused of strangling his wife no longer faces any charges.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service executive director of medical services Piotr Swierkowski (pictured) had faced two counts of strangulation and suffocation after alleged domestic incidents last year.

Mr Swierkowski was arrested on October 9, 2018 and granted Supreme Court bail later that month.

A representative from the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday told Maroochydore District Court they would no longer proceed on the indictment against him.

The Department of Justice confirmed Mr Swierkowski, 43, does not face any charges in any jurisdiction.

Mr Swierkowski had been stood down on full pay while the matters were before the court.

