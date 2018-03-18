Man killed after Gregory River towing accident

A STRATHDICKIE man has been killed after coming to the aid of a bogged driver at about 7pm on Saturday evening.

The 51-year-old man is reported to have been hit in the back of the head after a tow strap broke and was propelled through the rear window of the car he was driving.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the Gregory River area.

In June last year, 26-year-old Chris Poulsen died in similar circumstances at Farnborough Beach near Yeppoon, after a towing strap snapped and hit him in the head.

At the time of the accident, the Yeppoon man was trying to rescue a friend's 4WD after it became bogged in the sand on the beach at Bangalee.

Initial investigations suggested a tow point on the bull bar of the car being towed broke, causing the towing strap to fly through the back window of Mr Poulsen's car and hit him.