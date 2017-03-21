Strathdickie shed targeted for theft

A fridge and ride-on lawn mower battery were stolen from a Strathdickie shed.

POLICE are encouraging residents in rural areas not to be complacent with their security.

The warning follows the theft of a mower battery and an Engel refrigerator from a shed at a Camille Drive property in Strathdickie.

The theft is understood to have occurred between January 14 and February 25 with entry gained through one of two unlocked doors.

Anyone with information should contact Proserpine Police Station on 4945 9666 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.