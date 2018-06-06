Straw ban gains thumbs up

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: The Crew from Cumberland Charter Yachts and Fiona Broadbent from Eco Barge on a recent clean-up mission.

WOOLWORTHS' recent announcement that it will stop selling plastic straws by the end of 2018 and remove plastic packaging from a further 80 lines of fruit and vegetable is good news - not only for environmentally conscious customers but also the Whitsundays' wildlife.

The change is said to remove 134 million plastic straws from circulation annually.

Woolworths said it had already removed 140 tonnes of plastic packaging from fruit and vegetables over the past year and the pledge comes as supermarkets around the country prepare to phase out single-use plastic bags on June 20.

On Monday, rival Coles also announced its own set of commitments on packaging and recycling, including removing plastic wrapping from bananas.

Local environmental advocacy group Eco Barge Clean Seas co-ordinator Libby Edge said the move was an essential one for Whitsunday marine wildlife.

"Straws in particular choke turtles and pierce their gut linings because they eat it thinking it looks like their normal food source," she said.

BACK IN THE WATER: Libby Edge of Eco Barge Clean Seas releases a critically endangered hawksbill turtle back into the wild last year.

Straws and their impact on turtles have been ever-present in the public eye since a graphic video of a rescue turtle in Costa Rica having a straw pulled out of its nose went viral in 2015.

"What we are finding on Grimstone Pt, which is where most of the local stormwater runs into the ocean, there are so many black plastic straws being washed down the drain and finding their way into the waterways.

"Around 60 to 80 per cent of marine debris comes from stormwater drains and, if local businesses follow suit and stop using plastic straws, it would be a huge step to protect our marine life and beautiful beaches.

"We are rejoicing in this change. We can all do our part to take note of our single-use plastic bags and straws and reuse our plastic items as much as possible.

"We all have a role to play in protecting the Whitsundays and its habitats."

Since the organisation's inception, Eco Barge Clean Seas has had about 5000 volunteers to help collect more than 176,000 tonnes of marine debris in the region.