A seal caused traffic chaos on the Nepean Highway this evening. Picture: Twitter/@ScotPalmer
Stray seal sparks peak hour highway chaos

by Sophie Welsh
15th Feb 2019 9:19 AM

How did the seal cross the road? With a little trouble, apparently.

The Nepean Highway was brought to a standstill earlier at peak hour this afternoon when a seal became stranded on the road at Blairgowrie.

Victoria Police were called in to stop motorists from hitting the large seal, who was happy to flop around on the busy bayside road.

Traffic slowed to a crawl before the seal was eventually removed by a ranger.

A Victoria Police spokesman said that the seal safely made its way back to the water.

