Streamlined: Labor promises to review mining red tape

THE State Government has promised to review the regulatory process for future resource projects to ensure a “streamlined” approach.

The commitment was outlined as part of the government’s pledge to deliver a Queensland Resources Industry Development Plan, if re-elected.

Treasurer Cameron Dick today answered the Queensland Resources Council’s repeated calls for a bipartisan commitment to such a plan, which is expected to provide more resource jobs, investment and exports to the region.

It would explore ways to expand the availability of land for mineral and energy resource exploration and development, strengthen export partnerships and identify and develop the skills and training needed for the future resources industry.

QRC had also sought a commitment from political parties to streamline assessment and approval processes for resource projects.

Mr Dick said while further consultation was needed on the specifics of the plan, it would focus on a “review (of) regulatory processes to ensure they are streamlined and any regulatory change of material impact will be subject to a 12-week consultation process and consistent with the Government’s Office of Best Practice Regulation Guidelines”.

It will also explore opportunities to grow the Mining Equipment, Technology and Services sector in line with the government’s 10-year METS Roadmap and Action Plan.

“We know the resources sector will be a key element of the Queensland economy for decades to come,” Mr Dick said.

“We owe it to the tens of thousands of Queenslanders who work in the resources sector and the businesses large and small that employ them to work together on providing a clear path forward for the sector.”

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane welcomed today’s commitment.

“The QRC wants to work in close partnership with the next government to grow our industry to create more jobs and more opportunities for all Queenslanders,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“More certainty around government policy and a more streamlined assessment and approval process for projects will give our sector the confidence to invest more, employ more and export more.”

The government did not make any commitments to the QRC’s call for a 10-year freeze on royalty rates and thresholds for all resource commodities.

The LNP has already agreed to a 10-year royalty hold at current levels.

During today’s visit to Ziggy’s CQ Engineering in Mackay, the Treasurer also announced inaugural members of an advisory committee for the $100 million Resources Community Infrastructure Fund.

A deal on the fund was reached in May, with 27 companies to tip in $70 million over three years.

In exchange, the government will add $30 million and guarantee it will not raise royalty rates on coal and minerals for the next three years to deliver certainty to the industry.

Decisions around the spending of the money will be informed by the advisory committee comprising representatives from resources communities, mining companies and the government.

Resources Community Infrastructure Fund advisory committee:

Resource Community Representatives

Fiona Jose, CEO of Cape York Partnership.

Tony Mooney AM, a former Mayor of Townsville and current Chair of the Townsville Hospital and Health Board and Director of Tropical Australian Academic Health Centre.

Jane Williams is the Chair of the Central West Hospital and Health Board and a Wellness Nurse at the Barcaldine Medical Centre.

Participating Mineral Resource Industry Parties Representatives

Melissa Johnson, General Manager, Hay Point Coal Terminal.

Leah Morgan, Specialist Corporate Affairs, South32.

Anthony Pitt, Director Logistics and Procurement, Glencore Coal Assets Australia.

Jess Roberson, General Manager People and Public Relations, Kestrel Coal Resources.

State representatives

Michael McKee, Deputy Director-General, Department of State Development, Tourism and Innovation.

Natalie Wilde, Deputy Director-General, Local Government Division, Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs.