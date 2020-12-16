Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police respond to an incident in Caroline Close, Jubilee Pocket, about 10am Wednesday
Police respond to an incident in Caroline Close, Jubilee Pocket, about 10am Wednesday
Breaking

Street cordoned off as police respond to suburban incident

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
16th Dec 2020 2:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are responding to an ongoing situation on a suburban Airlie Beach street.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to Caroline Close, Jubilee Pocket, about 10am Wednesday.

All emergency services and specialist police are currently on scene.

The spokesman said police were liaising with a person inside one of the units on the street.

He said police were responding as a precaution and there was no confirmed threat at this stage.

airlie beach airlie beach police jubilee pocket
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A miner's best mate - the incredible tale of our pit ponies

        Premium Content A miner's best mate - the incredible tale of our pit ponies

        Books A new book celebrates the history of the pit pony in Collinsville and how it inspired a project that banded the community together.

        • 16th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
        60 witnesses to be called in Jay Brogden murder case

        Premium Content 60 witnesses to be called in Jay Brogden murder case

        Crime 21-year-old Jay Brogden vanished on April 21, 2007

        • 16th Dec 2020 12:30 PM
        Proserpine Mill’s sweet welcome to new apprentices

        Premium Content Proserpine Mill’s sweet welcome to new apprentices

        Rural A 17-year-old apprentice says studying engineering in high school sparked an...

        Drunk driver leaves ‘trail of destruction’ in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Drunk driver leaves ‘trail of destruction’ in Airlie Beach

        Crime The tradie was found unconscious at the wheel after he smashed into other cars then...