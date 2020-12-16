Street cordoned off as police respond to suburban incident

Police respond to an incident in Caroline Close, Jubilee Pocket, about 10am Wednesday

Police are responding to an ongoing situation on a suburban Airlie Beach street.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to Caroline Close, Jubilee Pocket, about 10am Wednesday.

All emergency services and specialist police are currently on scene.

The spokesman said police were liaising with a person inside one of the units on the street.

He said police were responding as a precaution and there was no confirmed threat at this stage.