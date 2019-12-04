Street fair a chance to support small businesses

Wendy Bickhoff, Santa and Kristen Delacey at the Bowen Christmas Street Fair in 2018.

THE ANNUAL Bowen Street Fair is more than a chance to celebrate Christmas, it's also a great opportunity to see what local, small businesses in Bowen have to offer.

On Friday December 13, it's expected that more than 1000 Bowen residents will get down to the Bowen CBD to be a part of the Bowen Street Fair.

It's become a tradition for many in the community, but for local businesses, it's a great reminder that we have so much to offer, Bowen Locals4Locals member and Coral's City 2 Country owner, Wendy Bickhoff said.

Participating stores on the night will be trading late and opening their doors with special promotions and deals.

"It's a wonderful chance for people to wander through the stores in the Bowen CBD and see that there is actually a lot on offer in your small-town retail shops,” she said.

"You might be surprised at what you find in store, but the most important part of supporting your local businesses is that we support the community.

"When you buy from us, we directly contribute back to community groups, sporting teams and charities in the local area and you don't get that if you shop out of town.”

To help the festivities along, Williams St will be blocked off from the Herbert Street roundabout down to Bowen Outdoors.

On the day will be more than 30 market stalls, a jumping castle, appearances from Santa, sausage sizzle, ham wheel and stores running competitions.

Santa will also be appearing at Coral's City 2 Country where families are welcome to grab their Christmas photo before he flies back to the North Pole.

For those wanting to give Santa their list in writing, a letterbox is currently set up at the front of the store with all letters being personally responded to.

The cut-off for the post to the North Pole is December 20, so Mrs Bickhoff said don't delay.

However, the biggest drawcard for the night may be the opportunity to win the Bowen Locals4Locals $2000 shopping spree.

Drawn at 8pm out the front of Bowen Outdoors, Mrs Bickhoff said "if you're not there, you can't win”.

"We've had some people in the past who won but weren't there to collect so they lost it, and I really don't want to see that again,” she said.

"The festival is just a really great event with a fun community vibe to it.

"As you're enjoying Christmas, I'm sure you'll find a few hidden gems in the local businesses as well.”

The festivities kick off from 5pm until 9pm.