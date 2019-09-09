Police probe for clues in suspicious street death

Police establish a crime scene after a dead body was found in a sleeping bag outside Millwell Road Community Centre at Maroochydore.

UPDATE 12PM:

DETECTIVES spent the morning scouring a crime scene for clues after a dead body was found outside a community centre on a busy street.

A witness told the Daily a man's body was found in a sleeping bag outside the Millwell Rd Community Centre just after 8.30am, and blood could be seen around the man's head.

Police cars and tape blocked off the centre's carpark, which neighbours Maroochy C&K kindergarten office and detectives paced the crime scene searching the ground for clues.

A construction worker passing by the crime scene said he worked nearby and may have known the person in the sleeping bag, but did not disclose any more information.

Police are searching nearby bushland and the roof of the community centre for clues.

A forensic photographer could be seen taking photos of the body, which remained outside the community centre at about 10am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards will address media this afternoon in relation to the dead body.

EARLIER:

A Sunshine Coast police spokesman said a crime scene had been declared and investigations into the cause of the death were continuing.

Police have requested to view CCTV footage from surrounding buildings as they investigate a dead body found on Evans St, Maroochydore. Felicity Ripper

The body was discovered near a C&K Family Day Care office, and although the parking lot has been cordoned off, a spokeswoman said they had no requirement to assist police and were not involved in the investigation.

Police have requested to view CCTV footage from the surrounding buildings.