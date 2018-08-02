Street parade a highlight at the 2018 Reef Festival

STREET PARADE: The Rotary Street Parade will bring all the colour of the Reef to Airlie's Main St.

AIRLIE Beach's Main St is closed to traffic from 6am to 7pm on Saturday and will host four festival events throughout the day.

The fourth annual Fraser Ford Revvin' The Reef Car Show will see classic cars from all over the region descend on Main Street for a day of throbbing engines and glistening chrome from 10am.

This year the event will include trucks and bikes as well as the Miss Pin-up competition at midday.

The Wilmar Wearable Art Parade will follow at 3pm on the Main St Stage. Termed "art that walks” the event will showcase works by local aspiring fashion designers who create garments out of paper, wire, recycled objects - anything!

One of the festival highlights, the Rotary Street Parade, will take over the street at 4pm. With cash prizes on offer, it's a great excuse to dress up, have some fun and promote your business, school or community group.

It is also a fantastic spectacle, and hundreds of people are expected to line the street and its bars and restaurants to cheer on the floats as they go by.

This year's theme The Reef - it's magic! promises to bring a sea of colours, entertainment and atmosphere.

The Whitsunday Magic Mile running event will follow on Main Street at 5pm. There will be open male and female divisions as well as a kid's mini mile.

Register on the day from 3pm at the festival info tent.