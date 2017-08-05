Street parade brings community together

Photos View Photo Gallery

IT has been a tough year for many in the Whitsunday community, but that didn't stop the positive vibes shining through for the Reef Festival Street Parade.

Reef Festival parade organiser Merewyn Wright knows this first hand, having organised the parade for the last four years.

Ms Wright said this year's turnout was on par with previous years, but the level of enthusiasm had really picked up.

"I think that on the whole, there were a majority of entrants that put in an effort rather than in the past, it was one of the best we have had,” she said.

"There was a real community feel and all of the people with their floats were interacting with the crowd and it was a good community event.

"I'd like to thank all of the businesses and organisations that participated, they did such a great job and really got into the spirit of it.”

A broad cross-section of the Whitsunday community took part in the parade including Cannonvale State School, Whitsunday Christian College, St Catherine's College, Sailability, Whitsunday Dance Connections, and many more.