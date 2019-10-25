Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Isabelle Craig, 7, and Olivia Craig, 8, love living in the Whitsundays.
Isabelle Craig, 7, and Olivia Craig, 8, love living in the Whitsundays. Shannen McDonald
Community

STREET POLL: What do you love about life in the Whitsundays?

Shannen McDonald
by
25th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE out and about in Airlie Beach this week, we asked the locals what they love about living in the Whitsundays.

Here's what they had to say:

Olivia Craig, 8: Going on boats because they are really big and fun.

Isabelle Craig, 7: I love swimming here because it's really fun and I like to splash around.

Alanah Beattie, 11: The people and the weather because everyone is friendly and nice, and the weather is beautiful and warm.

Oliver Crawford, 8, loves being by the water.
Oliver Crawford, 8, loves being by the water. Shannen McDonald

Molly Muldoon: The multiculturalism in the area is great. It brings a new way of life, new and different food and everyone's got a different story to tell.

Anchalee Humphries: The people because they are very kind and friendly

Oliver Crawford, 8: The sea because I like swimming and playing in the water.

Cartoon Buaurai, 15: It's lovely and clean here and there is nice people around

airlie beach whitsundays whitsunday street poll
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    $10M in rebates just a 'bandaid' solution for Reef laws

    premium_icon $10M in rebates just a 'bandaid' solution for Reef laws

    Rural Proserpine growers question impact of State Government rebate scheme for services already offered to farmers for free.

    Farmer turning aquatic weed into compost

    premium_icon Farmer turning aquatic weed into compost

    Environment Report launched focusing on actions taken to help waterways.

    Mackay and the Whitsundays caught up in faulty strategy

    premium_icon Mackay and the Whitsundays caught up in faulty strategy

    News New report reveals alarming information about the Great Barrier Marine Park’s...

    Protesters call on engineering firm to ‘wake up’

    premium_icon Protesters call on engineering firm to ‘wake up’

    News How anti-Adani protesters are boycotting a Mackay business without even rolling out...