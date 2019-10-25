STREET POLL: What do you love about life in the Whitsundays?

Isabelle Craig, 7, and Olivia Craig, 8, love living in the Whitsundays.

Isabelle Craig, 7, and Olivia Craig, 8, love living in the Whitsundays. Shannen McDonald

WHILE out and about in Airlie Beach this week, we asked the locals what they love about living in the Whitsundays.

Here's what they had to say:

Olivia Craig, 8: Going on boats because they are really big and fun.

Isabelle Craig, 7: I love swimming here because it's really fun and I like to splash around.

Alanah Beattie, 11: The people and the weather because everyone is friendly and nice, and the weather is beautiful and warm.

Oliver Crawford, 8, loves being by the water. Shannen McDonald

Molly Muldoon: The multiculturalism in the area is great. It brings a new way of life, new and different food and everyone's got a different story to tell.

Anchalee Humphries: The people because they are very kind and friendly

Oliver Crawford, 8: The sea because I like swimming and playing in the water.

Cartoon Buaurai, 15: It's lovely and clean here and there is nice people around