Streets reopen as protesters gather at Parliament

Protesters block the intersections of Margaret and Queen streets in the Brisbane CBD. PIcturwe

Protesters block the intersections of Margaret and Queen streets in the Brisbane CBD. PIcturwe

PROTESTERS have made their way through Brisbane's CBD this morning to press their right to protest.

Led by Greens councillor Jonathan Sri, they have now gathered in front of Parliament House, with an open mic session under way.

Protesters against Palaszczuk's new anti-protest laws are marching on Parliament House @couriermail pic.twitter.com/biRolat4os — Thomas Morgan (@thomasmorgan22) August 27, 2019

Cr Sri led the procession with a series of chants, including "we'll stop the disruption when you stop the corruption".

He also accusing the political class of being "white collar criminals" and "the real extremists".

The group of more than 100 protesters also chanted:

"Palaszczuk you've crossed the line, protesting is not a crime".

Protesters block the intersections of Margaret and Queen streets in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Earlier today, Brisbane's Lord Mayor described protesters likely to disrupt traffic on Brisbane's city streets this morning as worse than the CFMEU.

It comes after a last-ditch effort by Brisbane City Council through the courts to stop one of its councillors - Cr Jonathan Sri - from disrupting peak hour traffic was sunk by a Brisbane magistrate.

#BREAKING: Activists in Brisbane are taking to the streets in the latest protest set to cause chaos for city workers. #9News pic.twitter.com/7pc9ogKD2s — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) August 27, 2019

Today's protests, expected to kick off at around 8am, are in relation to new laws by the Palaszczuk Government against devices such as so-called Sleeping Dragons, which inhibit the ability for police to remove protesters stuck to roadways or mining equipment.

Speaking to ABC Radio this morning, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner described environmental protesters as 'extremists' who held 'fringe views'.

Brisbane city councillor Jonathan Sri leaves the Magistrates Court in Brisbane yesterday. Sri has successfully fought a ban on an environmental protest issued by Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled.

"Even the CMFEU takes a more reasonable approach than these extremists," Cr Schrinner said.

"The premier is using exactly this same language, and I think the general public has become really fed up with this."

When questioned by the hosts as to his language, Cr Schrinner said these protesters weren't representative of mainstream views.

"These aren't the only people who care about the environment, we all care about the environment," Cr Schrinner said. "These are right on the fringe views."

However, a group calling themselves the Grey Power Climate Protectors have rejected the mayor's claims.

Convenor Miree LeRoy said they were ordinary citzens opposed to the opening of more thermal coal mines for the sake of future generations.

"As grandparents and older Queenslanders we've all noticed changes in the climate in our own lifetimes. We're appalled that governments are literally burning our children's future," Ms LeRoy said.

"David Attenborough said recently us baby boomers won't see the worst effects of climate change. But our kids and grandkids are going to cop it unless governments respond to the true emergency we face."

"We're opposed to the Adani mine because we're alarmed about the world we are leaving future generations. Like those in Extinction Rebellion, members of Grey Power will continue their campaign of peaceful, sometimes disruptive, opposition to governments who seem blind to public opinion."