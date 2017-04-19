Strength shown against best at Arnold Classic

KARATE: Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate competitors from Cannonvale, Hamilton Island and Proserpine proudly represented the Whitsunday region at the 2017 Arnold Classic held in Melbourne from March 17-19.
They achieved great results in the full contact, non-contact and the kata competitions.
"The tournament continued to display a really strong national competition level and every competitor from Whitsunday fought extremely well, regardless of whether they got a placing or not,” Shihan Wayne Hinschen said.
"Some of those competitors will be representing Australia in the All Japans International Open Tournament in Osaka on the 25th and 26th of June this year,” Hinschen said.
Sensei Belinda Woodham added "the hard work in training paid off”.
"We are all so proud of how professionally the Whitsunday region was represented by our competitors,” Woodham said.
Full contact results:
Duane Franke 2nd Male 7th Kyu-3rd Kyu Heavyweight
Kevin Tomas 1st Male White-8th Kyu Heavyweight
Ryan Stephens 1st Male 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Lightweight
Jack Wilson 3rd Male 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Lightweight
Monique Woodham 1st Female 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Lightweight
Samara Graham 3rd Female 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Middleweight
Imogen Tulk 1st Female 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Heavyweight
Liam Tomas 1st Male 12-13yrs 6th Kyu and above Middleweight
Aiden Sharpe 2nd Male 12-13yrs 6th Kyu and above Heavyweight
Penny Farrell 3rd Female 12-13yrs 6th Kyu and above Middleweight
Jacob Stevenson 2nd Male 12-13yrs White-8th Kyu Lightweight
Nate Harrison 2nd Male 10-11yrs Lightweight
Jonathan Heatley 3rd Male 10-11yrs Lightweight
Velvet Heatley 1st Female 10-11yrs Lightweight
Niall Tomas 3rd Male 8 and 9yrs Middleweight
Kade Harrison 2nd Male 6-7yrs Lightweight
Non-contact:
Kevin Tomas 2nd Male white-8th Kyu
Ryan Stephens 1st Male 14 and 15yrs 2nd Kyu and above
Jack Wilson 2nd Male 14 and 15yrs 2nd Kyu and above
Monique Woodham 1st 14-15yrs Female 2nd Kyu and above
Samara Graham 2nd 14-15yrs Female 7-3rd Kyu
Liam Tomas 2nd Male 12-13 yrs 6th Kyu and above
Nate Harrison 2nd 10-11yrs 7th Kyu and above
Jonathan Heatley 3rd 10-11yrs 7th Kyu and above
Matthew Heatley 3rd 8-9yrs
Kade Harrison 2nd 6-7yrs
Kata Results:
Liam Stephens 2nd 16-17yrs 2nd Kyu and above
Sebastian Heatley 1st 14-15yrs 2nd Kyu and above
Monique Woodham 3rd 14-15yrs 2nd Kyu and above
Samara Graham 2nd 14-15yrs 7th Kyu-3rd Kyu
Jada Harrison 2nd 12-13yrs white-7th Kyu
Jacob Stevenson 3rd 12-13yrs white-7th Kyu
Nate Harrison 1st 10 - 11yrs 7th Kyu and above
Kade Harrison 1st 6-7yrs
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.