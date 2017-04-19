Strength shown against best at Arnold Classic

FIGHTING SPIRIT: The Arnold Classic 2017 competitors from the Cannonvale Dojo.

KARATE: Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate competitors from Cannonvale, Hamilton Island and Proserpine proudly represented the Whitsunday region at the 2017 Arnold Classic held in Melbourne from March 17-19.

They achieved great results in the full contact, non-contact and the kata competitions.

"The tournament continued to display a really strong national competition level and every competitor from Whitsunday fought extremely well, regardless of whether they got a placing or not,” Shihan Wayne Hinschen said.

"Some of those competitors will be representing Australia in the All Japans International Open Tournament in Osaka on the 25th and 26th of June this year,” Hinschen said.

Sensei Belinda Woodham added "the hard work in training paid off”.

"We are all so proud of how professionally the Whitsunday region was represented by our competitors,” Woodham said.

Full contact results:

Duane Franke 2nd Male 7th Kyu-3rd Kyu Heavyweight

Kevin Tomas 1st Male White-8th Kyu Heavyweight

Ryan Stephens 1st Male 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Lightweight

Jack Wilson 3rd Male 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Lightweight

Monique Woodham 1st Female 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Lightweight

Samara Graham 3rd Female 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Middleweight

Imogen Tulk 1st Female 14-15yrs 6th Kyu and above Heavyweight

Liam Tomas 1st Male 12-13yrs 6th Kyu and above Middleweight

Aiden Sharpe 2nd Male 12-13yrs 6th Kyu and above Heavyweight

Penny Farrell 3rd Female 12-13yrs 6th Kyu and above Middleweight

Jacob Stevenson 2nd Male 12-13yrs White-8th Kyu Lightweight

Nate Harrison 2nd Male 10-11yrs Lightweight

Jonathan Heatley 3rd Male 10-11yrs Lightweight

Velvet Heatley 1st Female 10-11yrs Lightweight

Niall Tomas 3rd Male 8 and 9yrs Middleweight

Kade Harrison 2nd Male 6-7yrs Lightweight

Non-contact:

Kevin Tomas 2nd Male white-8th Kyu

Ryan Stephens 1st Male 14 and 15yrs 2nd Kyu and above

Jack Wilson 2nd Male 14 and 15yrs 2nd Kyu and above

Monique Woodham 1st 14-15yrs Female 2nd Kyu and above

Samara Graham 2nd 14-15yrs Female 7-3rd Kyu

Liam Tomas 2nd Male 12-13 yrs 6th Kyu and above

Nate Harrison 2nd 10-11yrs 7th Kyu and above

Jonathan Heatley 3rd 10-11yrs 7th Kyu and above

Matthew Heatley 3rd 8-9yrs

Kade Harrison 2nd 6-7yrs

Kata Results:

Liam Stephens 2nd 16-17yrs 2nd Kyu and above

Sebastian Heatley 1st 14-15yrs 2nd Kyu and above

Monique Woodham 3rd 14-15yrs 2nd Kyu and above

Samara Graham 2nd 14-15yrs 7th Kyu-3rd Kyu

Jada Harrison 2nd 12-13yrs white-7th Kyu

Jacob Stevenson 3rd 12-13yrs white-7th Kyu

Nate Harrison 1st 10 - 11yrs 7th Kyu and above

Kade Harrison 1st 6-7yrs