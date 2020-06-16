Menu
Council have applied for funding for additional carparks in schools across the region.
News

Stress-free school pickup on cards after council application

Laura Thomas
16th Jun 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOL pickups in the region could soon be slightly more stress-free as the council pushes for the funding of new parking facilities in Bowen and Collinsville.

Whitsunday Regional Council have applied for funding from the Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) for additional carparks in three schools across the region.

If the application is approved, Bowen State High School, St Mary’s School in Bowen and Collinsville High School would all see new and improved parking facilities.

Teachers and students at Bowen State High School would benefit from a $65,000 kerbside parking project located on Storey St.

Another school set to ease parking woes is St Mary’s School in Bowen, where a new ‘drop’n’go’ area adjacent to the school within the existing bus zone on Poole St would also be constructed.

Line marking of additional parking bays on Poole St and the formalisation of the parking area on Gregory St would also be included in the project.

The St Mary’s School project is already in the works after the school submitted an application for funding to the School Transport Infrastructure Program.

If the application is approved, council will request funding from DTMR to cover the project.

Also on council’s parking improvement wish-list was kerbside parking for students at Collinsville State High School on Walker St.

While council have applied for the projects to be 100 per cent funded by DTMR, it was anticipated most projects would be funded at a 50:50 subsidy basis.

bowen state school parking changes school parking st mary's school whitsunday regional council
Whitsunday Times

