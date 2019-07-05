Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mother is banned from Myer a the Sunshine Plaza for six months after she was caught stealing three times in six months.
A mother is banned from Myer a the Sunshine Plaza for six months after she was caught stealing three times in six months. Warren Lynam
Crime

'Stressed out' single mum caught stealing from high-end shop

Amber Hooker
by
5th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINGLE mother caught stealing perfume, a black dress and clothes from Myer blamed her crimes on money stress.

Melissa Louise Lavakeiaho, 33, pleaded guilty to three stealing charges when she fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Duty lawyer Davina Lucas told the court Lavakeiaho had two 11-year-old twin daughters and had quit her managerial job due to the stress associated with work.

She said her client received $550 a week in Centrelink Newstart payments and was "stressed out" over no having money at the time of her crimes.

"Was she stressed for six months?" magistrate Rod Madsen asked, considering Lavakeiaho was caught in January, and twice in June.

Mr Madsen recorded convictions and ordered she complete 80 hours of community service within six months.

Lavakeiaho was banned from the Sunshine Plaza for six months.

maroochydore magistrates court myer scd court stealing sunshine coast sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Two Anchor Bar vandals fined

    premium_icon Two Anchor Bar vandals fined

    Crime Men were too drunk to remember their destruction at an Airlie Beach bar.

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies

    PROGRAM: Get ready for Bottoms on the Grass

    premium_icon PROGRAM: Get ready for Bottoms on the Grass

    News The weather is looking good for Saturday!

    Prossie teen to jet off to US for comp

    premium_icon Prossie teen to jet off to US for comp

    Sport He'll be riding bulls weighing over 400kg.