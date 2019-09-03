Stretch your way into the weekend by the water

Move into your weekend by taking part in a beachfront yoga class at Northerlies, followed by a delicious breakfast at one of the region's premier eateries.

Ella Richardson

MOVING your body first thing in the morning sets you up for the rest of day.

But pounding the pavement or hitting the gym isn't for everyone, so for those who prefer to start the morning off a bit slower, this could be the perfect option.

Yoga teacher Ella Richardson had teamed up with Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill to deliver Beachfront Yoga with Ella every fortnight.

Miss Richardson is on a quest to show people yoga is more than just holding a pose, and said she wanted to created a wholesome, community event away from the drinking culture Australians were famous for.

She said she wanted people to discover and explore yoga for themselves, and the event would be a great way to meet new people.

"A few people came after parkrun last time which was great - gives the runners a chance to wind down and stretch,” she said.

For $25 attendees will get an hour-long yoga class in the fresh salty air, followed by a delicious breakfast that Miss Richardson described as "epic”.

Think tropical fruit platters, vegan yoghurt and fresh cereals with gluten-free and vegan options available.

"It's a beautiful location - the space is fantastic and there's space for people to park.” she said.

"The food is amazing - you've got some of the best chefs in Airlie.

"It's got a really beautiful energy, and it's special that we do yoga and enjoy the space before the venue opens - we get the whole space to ourselves for an hour.”

Check out the Facebook page for more information, and don't forget to take a mat or a towel to the session.

MOVE

WHAT: Beachfront Yoga with Ella

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 9am

WHERE: Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill

COST: $25, to book email eat@northerlies.com.au or text Ella 0447 117 478