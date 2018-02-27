Strictly locals only club

A CARD giving locals' the chance to shop local and save has just tapped down in the Whitsundays.

Local Card is local couple Matthew Hogg and mum-of-two Maia Jones' start-up business, that encourages locals to shop local and rewards them for doing so.

"We just wanted to support small business and the local economy by promoting shopping locally,” Ms Jones said.

Local Card took 18 months to launch due to the speed bump that was Cyclone Debbie, but since it went on sale three weeks ago; it has been well received by businesses and locals of the greater Whitsunday region.

Ms Jones and her husband re-located to the Whitsundays from Victoria three years ago in search of warmer weather and "somewhere to raise the kids in a safe environment out of the big city,” she said.

Local Card was born from a desire "to make a difference, give local businesses a boost and the local people an advantage”.

Community is important to the full-time mum, who has always wanted to start her own company; therefore Ms Jones put her business qualifications to good use.

"I'm pretty determined scrimping and saving, we've done as much as we can basically to keep costs down.”

After cards officially went on sale last week Ms Jones is gauging the success of the business, "hoping it will pay a wage as the costs were higher than we expected, but the cards have had alot of interest online.”

Local Card has received a lot of online interest with over 40 businesses signing up from Bowen to Proserpine, since its launch three weeks ago.

A $5 donation to a local charity is made from the sale of each card and Ms Jones is, "still trying to find the charities we want to work with, ones that will benefit most from money.”

The charity groups or organisations that benefit from the donations will act as avenues to sell the cards teamed with the Local Card website and "Cafe Chi Ciz who volunteered to sell the card just to help out; as they loved the idea,” Ms Jones said.

Local Card can be purchased for $24.95, through the website www.localcard.com.au, at Cafe Chi Ciz and soon from selected local community groups.

Small businesses, locals and charities are encouraged to get behind the Local Card movement and take part by listing or enquiring about how to become a Local Card charity through emailing; contact@localcard.com.au.