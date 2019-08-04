Menu
The Northern Territory’s NT Strike League is here we are livestreaming ten games. Art: Stuart Thornton
Cricket

Strike League: Cyclones v Blaze livestream

by David Wood
4th Aug 2019 10:24 AM
Welcome to our NT's Strike League season opener live streaming between City Cyclones and Desert Blaze livestreamed here and then available on replay.

Watch the action here from 11am AEST. Just click on the button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above when the game is live.

This game will be available here on replay.

From 3pm AEST we will livestream the Southern Storm versus City Cyclones.

All games will be available to watch on replay.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

 

Most of the matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of two Wednesday afternoon fixtures.

The City Cyclones and Northern Tide are scheduled for a 2.30pm AEST clash on Wednesday, August 7, before the Blaze and the Hurricanes lock horns on Wednesday, August 14.

For the full scheduled visit the My Cricket website.

