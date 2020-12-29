Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
No Caption
No Caption
News

STRIKE THREE: Suspended driver pulled over three times

Adam Hourigan
27th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly detected speeding near Coffs Harbour has been pulled over three times in just more than two hours on Boxing Day.

At 5.25am, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officers detected a vehicle with Queensland registration allegedly travelling at 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

The 72-year-old man was stopped, and police checks showed that his NSW Drivers Licence was suspended to a default on a fine.

Police issued him a penalty notice for excessive speed over 10km/h and a field court attendance notice for driving while suspended.

He was also informed not to drive prior to rectifying his licence status.

However, at 6am, the man was again stopped and again issued with a further field court attendance notice.

Finally, at 7.40am, a little more than two hours after he was stopped for the first time, he was again stopped by police.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police station where he was charged with all three matters, and given conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 25.

clarence crime coffs clarence police coffs highway patrol speeding charge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not good enough’: Camm calls for action on outages

        Premium Content ‘Not good enough’: Camm calls for action on outages

        News An Ergon Energy spokeswoman said crews have replaced some cables and testing would continue.

        Woman races to meet paramedics after snake bite at Bowen

        Premium Content Woman races to meet paramedics after snake bite at Bowen

        Health A woman in her 60s raced to meet paramedics on the way to Bowen Hospital after she...

        Whitsunday weather: What to expect for New Year

        Premium Content Whitsunday weather: What to expect for New Year

        Weather Grab your umbrella because the year is set to end in classic 2020 style.

        POLLIE PROMISES 2020: What they did and didn’t deliver

        Premium Content POLLIE PROMISES 2020: What they did and didn’t deliver

        Politics Another huge year in politics has come and gone. Here’s what our politicians...