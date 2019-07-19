STRIP TEASE: Multi-million dollar Mackay deal in reach

An artist's impression of public realm areas in precinct five of Mackay's Waterfront PDA.

An artist's impression of public realm areas in precinct five of Mackay's Waterfront PDA. CONTRIBUTED

NEGOTIATIONS to secure a $150 million 'regional deal' took a giant step forward after four major players committed to working together for the region's future.

But they need the Commonwealth and Queensland governments to loosen their purse strings for the deal to go ahead.

It comes as developers push Mackay Regional Council to fill a missing link between the beach strip along Binnington Esplanade and Town Beach so they can start work on resort-style living along the oceanfront.

But Mayor Greg Williamson says that roadwork could cost between $20-$25 million and a cash injection from higher levels of government would be needed to complete the works.

Dawson MP George Christensen pledged to negotiate for a Mackay Regional Deal in May during the Federal Election, and secured support from then-Regional Services Minister Bridget McKenzie.

The deal requires a three-way commitment from all levels of government to progress a development plan for the region and would make way for transformational projects like the Mackay Waterfront Priority Development Area.

In a major milestone on Thursday, Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday Mayors Greg Williamson, Anne Baker and Andrew Willcox agreed to work together to secure a regional deal during a preliminary meeting.

Mr Christensen said the priority of the deal was to grow industries in the region, such as tourism.

"A Regional Deal requires local, state and federal funding. The local government is certainly committed to it, I want to see Federal and State Governments committed to it, too,” he said.

Mr Christensen said he was yet to receive State Government support for a regional deal, but admitted it was early days in the process.

Cr Williamson said he was eager to see the higher levels of government support Mackay's bid, given the success of Townsville's 'city deal'.

"If the state is true to their word about concentrating on the regions, well I think now is our opportunity,” he said.

Cr Williamson said while the group of mayors were yet to agree on the finer details of the regional deal, including its priorities, Thursday's meeting was "a great start” to the process.

"We, as the councils, have got to agree on what the regional deal might look like and we'll do that in consultation with our communities,” he said.

"Then George (Christensen) will take it to the Feds and the Feds will work with the state.”

When asked about the State Government's level of support for the Mackay regional deal, a spokesman told the Daily Mercury it wanted to see "a genuine partnership built on communication and collaboration”.

"The State Government first became aware of a possible Mackay regional deal when Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack held a press conference in Mackay at the start of June,” the spokesman said.

"On June 13, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad wrote to the Deputy Prime Minister seeking details and is yet to receive a reply.

"If the Federal Member for Dawson is serious about the Mackay regional deal he should talk to the leader of his own party about engaging with the Queensland Government.”