Stroke of genius leaves magic mark on the walls of Bowen

A CALL from a traveller to a local businesswoman has sparked a heart-warming story and left a striking imprint on the Bowen township.

Brisbane's James Ellis, 21, has been on a Queensland odyssey, painting murals across the state, including artworks on the Gold Coast, Bundaberg and Gladstone while living out of his car.

James believes he has painted more than 100 murals since the start of the year.

He said he decided on Friday that he wanted to head for Cairns to get a break from a busy schedule in Bundaberg.

His north-bound drive brought him to Bowen where he stopped at the Big Mango for a selfie and dropped into the visitor information centre.

"I'm reading through the book while I'm waiting to talk to the ladies there and it says, 'Bowen, the town of murals',” James said.

"It's a town of murals that boasts 28; I want to make it 100.

"I drove into town to see what I could do and I saw the wall and I was about to drive past it but I decided no I will turn around.”

What followed was a call from James to shopkeeper and B-Star co-ordinator Tracey Bazzo which involved the Brisbanite telling the turtle enthusiast he wanted to brighten up her wall.

Within hours of walking into the shop James was at work and he painted well into the night.

Mrs Bazzo was moved to tears when she first saw the mural.

"I connected with him straight away, it was so random,” she said.

"This young man who I don't know from a bar of soap has created the most amazing journal of my life and my turtles,” she said.

Mrs Bazzo said since the mural was completed it has been well received by the community with a number of residents stopping to have a look.

She said she hoped other buildings around town would embrace Mr Ellis' talent and ask him to paint a mural for them.

The artist plans to remain in Bowen until at least the weekend and is keen to share more of his work with the community as well as being keen to work with disadvantaged youth.

If you would like to talk to James about featuring his artwork on your building, contact Ms Bazzo at Bowen Pools and Pumps on 4786 2368.