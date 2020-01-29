‘Strong arm’ drug laws criminalise youth warn Greens

Coffs Harbour Greens volunteers speaking with festival-goers and distributing cards at Rolling Sets on Saturday detailing their rights with police.

CONCERNED with the increase in strip searches by police at festivals, the Coffs Harbour Greens took action at Rolling Sets on the weekend.

Volunteers spoke with festival-goers and handed out cards detailing people's rights with police. It was part of the Sniff Off campaign run by Greens MP David Shoebridge which advocates for drug law reform, police accountability and civil liberties.

It was the first time the campaign came to a regional area after action at Sydney's FOMO festival.

Coffs Harbour Greens member Jonathan Cassell was among those handing out information at the festival site near the old Deep Sea Fishing Club, currently occupied by Regional Ethical Development Community (RED Community).

"I'm concerned about the heavy-handed approach from police and the 'get-wasted' vibe of the festival which could see Coffs enter a new era if this style of festival grows," Mr Cassell said.

"Coffs Harbour's youth came out to party but with the government's strong arm drug laws against them, are we setting up our youth to be criminalised for a good time?"

He said the people he spoke to were supportive of the initiative.

"That's because there is a genuine interest in NSW drug laws. If someone is suspected of illicit drug possession then the card clearly informs them how to co-operate with police and how far police are allowed to go."

Greens MP David Shoebridge initiated the campaign after what he says is a dramatic surge in the number of strip surges being conducted by NSW Police.

"Police strip searches have increased at least nine-fold in the last decade with well over 5,000 strip searches last year," Mr Shoebridge said.

"The surge has not made us any safer or reduced drug supply and has not lead to an increase in the number of prosecutions or convictions. This means thousands more innocent people are strip searched every year for the 'crime' of going to a festival or being in a public place."

He says more and more brave young people have stepped up and told the public about the impact and humiliation of being forced to strip naked before police.

"Research shows that strip searches are especially damaging for victims of sexual violence."

Last year, NSW Deputy Coroner Harriet Grahame handed down recommendations calling for an end to the overpolicing of festivals and the drug dog program as well as the implementation of pill testing and the limiting of police powers.

"Until these measures are put in the place by the Berejiklian Liberal government, Sniff Off and the Greens will be on the frontline, informing the public about the rights and making sure people are as clued in as possible when it comes to their rights with police," Mr Shoebridge said.