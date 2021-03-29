Strong carnival results show Sea Eagles are ones to watch

On Saturday the much-anticipated AFLQ Mackay Junior Preseason Carnival was held at the Moranbah Bulldogs’ home ground.

A warm day greeted the Whitsunday Sea Eagles junior teams as they hit the road early for a full day of AFL action.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles Under-12s had a fantastic day under the direction of coach Peter Fowler and supported by team captain Phoenix Lamonica.

The youngest Sea Eagles players started their campaign with a dominating win 28-0 against Mackay Magpies with skills from Reef Weller, Hunter Cornwall and Max Baker.

Coming off the high of a big first win, the Under-12s backed it up against Sarina Demons winning 14-2.

Spirits were soaring for Sea Eagles after the second win with the King brothers and Weller playing superb second games.

More stories:

Mackay Whitsunday named top trending Easter destinations

Impressive hi-tech ship to help inject $4.3M into Airlie

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The third match-up against North Mackay forced them to fight hard and they came away with a 6-14 loss.

A special mention goes to Fletcher Shumski for holding the backline for the day, Sam Martin and Max Baker putting in big efforts in the ruck, Connor Marks leading at full forward, and Fergus King and Tyson Fowler for showing their skills around the ground.

The Under-12 Sea Eagles have shown their team potential for 2021 and look set to give every match a red hot go.

The Sea Eagles Under-14 reigning premiers look set to once again challenge the rest of the competition in 2021 under the guidance of new coach Leigh Dunn.

The line up for the Under-14s is both enthusiastic and skilled with a high level of dedication for 2021.

The first opportunity for the group to come together and test themselves against opposition players in game situations resulted in the Sea Eagles narrowly lose to Moranbah 26-19.

Following this, there were two great team performances resulting in convincing wins against Bakers Creek 43-1 and Mackay Magpies 59-7.

Special mention goes to Brodankye Cornwall with 11 goals for the day and Kai Grimmond, Grady Turner, Seanna Elies, Foxx Lamonica, Oxsen Prosser and Zavier Goswell.

This team will once again be superb to watch throughout 2021 so get down and see them when you can.