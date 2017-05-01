26°
Strong character delivers $3000 to the Whitsundays

Jacob Wilson | 1st May 2017 10:56 AM
Douggie Black travelled over 1800km from the Gold Coast to Mt Isa to raise funds for the Whitsundays.
Douggie Black travelled over 1800km from the Gold Coast to Mt Isa to raise funds for the Whitsundays.

DOUGGIE got it done.

After travelling by foot and by bike to Mt Isa from the Gold Coast, Doug Black raised $3000 which he presented to the Airlie Beach Rotary Club on Anzac Day.

His decision to embark on the demanding journey was a direct reaction to Cyclone Debbie as he fundraised on his journey to the Last Man Standing Concert held in Mt Isa on April 22.

Mr Black said he was happy to help in the best way he could.

"Considering what everyone has gone through along the east coast I was very happy people were able to donate,” he said.

"I like the way (Rotary) do it, people approach them for assistance and they go and get the equipment that is needed for the best price.”

Airlie Beach Rotary president David Paddon praised Douggie for his persistence and strong character.

"He raised as much money out of Mt Isa on the way there through the country, and that's a big effort for a guy like that to ride from the Gold Coast to Mt Isa,” he said.

"That was a spontaneous response to the cyclone.”

Mr Black said it was important for the Whitsunday community to stay positive and remember that people across Australia would always have the region in their thoughts.

"We are always remembering what you guys went through,” he said.

Douggie travelled a total of 1860km during his mammoth trip.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach airlie rotary club douggie black gold coast mt isa

