Strong fleet tackles twilight series race

TWILIGHT SERIES: Winds light and variable - an apt description of the conditions that faced the crews in last week's twilight race at Whitsunday Sailing Club.

With still conditions as the course was being laid, it looked like a shortened course was on the cards; however a light south easterly breeze kicked in just before the start.

A fleet of 19 boats, and 91 competitors, started in three divisions, sailing around a triangular course. As the race progressed, the wind varied between north and south-east, and varied in strength from two to eight knots, making it very difficult conditions.

While Paul Mitchell's Ullman Sails is fast, in very light conditions even they struggled to make much progress against Terry Archer's G'nome, and while they completed their four laps against G'nome's three laps, the time difference was insufficient, giving G'nome the corrected time win, with Endless Summer coming in second.

Another boat that struggled on the day was Charles Walis' Reignition, who, time after time, found themselves behind Treasure VIII, QMS and corrected time winner, Errol Goodwin's Syzygy.

As always, the best racing was in Division 3, where there was a three boat tussle for the lead.

While Shannan Hart on High Tide won the start, a battle developed between High Tide, Mark Beale in Kameruka and Carol Roberts' Infarrction.

To make it even more difficult, both Kameruka and Infarrction sailed with only two on board.

Sailing toward the finish, Kameruka established enough of a lead to take the line honours and handicap double.

Twilight races are held at Whitsunday Sailing Club each Wednesday afternoon from 4.30pm.

Limited crew positions are available at the club from 3pm.