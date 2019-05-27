Strong Mackay force listed in Queensland Origin squad

Dane Gagai of the Maroons is tackled by Josh Jackson of the Blues during State of Origin Game II.

FOUR Mackay names made the Round 1 State of Origin list released today.

Michael Morgan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Dane Gagai and Kalyn Ponga can all trace their early footy career back to the same place, Mackay.

All four played in last year's Origin campaign but never on the same stage.

Gagai was the only constant, running on in all three games. He's the veteran of 10 State of Origin matches and has scored nine tries.

Morgan trails close behind on nine matches while Cherry-Evans has seven to his credit.

Dane Gagai of the Rabbitohs makes a break during the Round 2 NRL match against St George Illawarra Dragons. Cameron Spencer

Morgan and Gagai both played in Game 1 but after the Cowboy's captain suffered a bicep injury he was ruled out for of the final two clashes.

Ponga was listed in the reserves for game 1 as Queensland's 18th man, but did not make his debut until Game 2, which was dubbed the 'the best debut in Origin history' by Andrew Johns.

Ponga missed Game 3 after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Cherry-Evans was not selected in the 2018 Origin squad but after a handful of earlier injuries he donned the Maroon for Game 3.

Daly Cherry-Evans greets fans. Alistair Brightman

After the retirement of Billy Slater, Cameron Smith and Greg Inglis, odds are the captain's mantle will fall in front of either Morgan or Cherry-Evans.

Ponga was the most recent to call Mackay home. He moved north with his family in 2011, remaining until 2013. He went to Mackay State High School and also wore the blue and yellow strip of Souths Sharks.

Kalyn Ponga during Newcastle Knights training. Philip Hillyard

Gagai is the only one of the four born in the Sugar City. He grew up playing for Souths Sharks.

While he was born in Redcliffe, Cherry-Evans moved to Mackay when he was 12 and finished his schooling at St Patrick's College. He played for Mackay Brothers.

Cowboys Michael Morgan warms up. Zak Simmonds

Townsville-born Morgan had a brief stint in Mackay, with the Cutters, but left such an impact it's hard not count him as one of our own.

While he had sworn allegiance to the Cowboys after making his NRL debut at the age of 18, Morgan had a break from the NRL after the tragic death of friend and team-mate Alex Elisala.

Morgan's 2013 run with the Mackay Cutters helped them to their only premiership.

2019 Queensland Maroons

Kalyn Ponga

Corey Oates

Michael Morgan

Will Chambers

Dane Gagai

Cameron Munster

Daly Cherry-Evans

Jai Arrow

Ben Hunt

Josh Papalii

Felise Kaufusi

Matt Gillett

Josh McGuire

Moses Mbye

Joe Ofahengaue

Dylan Napa

David Fifita

Tim Glasby