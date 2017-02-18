30°
Strong partnership keeps the seas clean

18th Feb 2017 9:00 AM
PARTNERS: Cruise Whitsundays and Eco Barge will continue their partnership into 2017.
PARTNERS: Cruise Whitsundays and Eco Barge will continue their partnership into 2017.

THERE'S one partnership which is dedicated to keeping our marine life healthy and now they're stronger than ever.

Eco Barge and Cruise Whitsundays have announced their partnership will continue into its fourth year.

"Our team and turtles can't thank Cruise Whitsundays enough for this ongoing partnership, with this vital support from Cruise Whitsundays we can continue to care for the sick and injured turtles in our local region for 2017,” founding chair of Eco Barge, Libby Edge said.

With the help of Cruise Whitsundays, Eco Barge was able to run 28 marine debris removal trips and a four day expedition to the southern Whitsunday Islands where 11.140kg of marine debris was counted and sorted.

Also during 2016, 12 turtles received much needed care at the Whitsunday Turtle Rescue Centre.

Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle said the company was "delighted” to continue the partnership.

"Eco Barge Clean Seas play a vital role in the community, not only keeping our beautiful Whitsundays clean with rubbish removal but rescuing sick and injured marine life,” he said.

To support Eco Barge contact info@ecobarge cleanseas.org.au.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cruise whitsundays eco barge clean seas partnership whitsundays

