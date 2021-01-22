Menu
A Mackay to Brisbane flight was diverted to Brisbane after pilots detected a strong smell in the cockpit. Picture: Flightstats.com
Travel

STRONG SMELL: Mackay flight diverted to Rockhampton

Rae Wilson
Melanie Whiting
and
22nd Jan 2021 4:00 PM
A Qantas flight from Mackay to Brisbane was today diverted to Rockhampton after a strange smell was detected in the cockpit.

A Qantas spokeswoman said passengers aboard QF2509 were unaware of the smell but the pilots made the decision to divert their flight path.

She said the pilots requested a priority landing to investigate the strong smell and landed normally, without incident in Rockhampton.

“It was not an emergency landing,” she said.

Passengers continued their journey to Brisbane after experiencing a two-hour delay.

The flight left flight at 6.45am but did not arrive in Brisbane until about 9am

