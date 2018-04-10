Strong teams for Challenge

MACKAY will field three very strong teams to contest the annual Northern Challenge against North Queensland, Far North Queensland and the Atherton Tablelands at Seaforth this weekend.

North Queensland, based around Townsville, are the current Challenge holders after last year's event was washed out but Mackay district selectors - Trevor Kelly, Brad Bettiens and Martin Corr - are confident that they have the side to add to our victories in 2013 and 2014.

"We have the best bowlers in the district available to play and I think that, on our home green, we will be very difficult to beat,” Corr said.

The Mackay side is Sean Murphy (Souths Suburban), Nathan Harriott (Airlie Beach), Steve Ridolfi (Souths Suburban) and Peter Blackburn (Souths Suburban); Paul Foot (Seaforth), Chris Gee (Northern Beaches), Tony Connor (Mackay) and Ray Kurtz (Souths Suburban); Michael Kinnear (Proserpine), Wade Cranston (Sarina), Armando Isgro (Airlie Beach) and Andrew Bell (Airlie Beach).

Mackay will play the Tablelands and North Queensland on Saturday and the Far North on Sunday morning.

Undefeated

The Easter Triples at the Northern Beaches club attracted visitors from Sydney and Longreach as well as local clubs, although officials were disappointed that only 14 teams nominated.

Undefeated over the five games was the team of Noel Steel, Steve Cohen and Andrew Whelan, with Longreach skip Ray Harmsworth teaming up with locals Bruce Pilon and Jason Littte to take second place with four wins and a draw.

The Beaches team of Robert Lynch, Alan Thompson and Bruce Wilson finished third with four wins.

Pennants start

District bowlers from all 14 clubs are preparing for the 2018 pennant season which gets under way with a double header on April 21/22. A total of 336 bowlers will be involved over 10 rounds, which will not be concluded until early July.

The Mackay Bowling Club and the Northern Beaches have the greatest representation, contesting five of the six divisions, with 44 players each.

Vince McSherry