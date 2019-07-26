STRONG TIES: Promoting Bowen produce to Japan

HARD WORK: Japanese Vice-Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Susumu Hamamura and Queensland Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner try their hand at some work on Koorelah Farms. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland

HARD WORK: Japanese Vice-Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Susumu Hamamura and Queensland Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner try their hand at some work on Koorelah Farms. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland Jordan Gilliland

STRENGTHENING the ties between Australia and Japanese produce exports was the main discussion point on Friday as the Japanese Vice-Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Susumu Hamamura landed in Bowen.

The minister, who was accompanied by Kazunari Tanaka, the Consul-General of Japan in Brisbane and Queensland Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner, toured the Koorelah Farms tomato distribution centre before visiting Walker Produce.

Mr Furner said that the trip to Bowen was 'a whirlwind experience', but was important to allow the Japanese minister to see first hand the quality of produce that Australia produces.

"Mr Hamamura has landed in Brisbane this morning and then got straight on a flight up to Bowen so he can see first hand what it's like here," Mr Furner said.

"Bowen is the food bowl of the region and with the area represented by people like Bowen Gumlu Growers Association President Carl Walker, who won our inaugural #eatqld award, it's a great place to show off what Queensland offers."

PRIME PRODUCE: President of the Bowen Gumlu Growers Association Carl Walker, Queensland Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner and Japanese exchange student Yoshi admire some of the tomato produce from Koorelah Farms in Bowen. Jordan Gilliland

"Japan is Australia's second-largest agricultural, forestry and fisheries export market, worth $5.4 billion in 2017," Mr Furner said.

"Trips like this help to continue these relationships, and allow areas like Bowen to continue to flourish from an agricultural standpoint."

Mr Hamamura said he had travelled to Australia to see the different way Australian produce is grown.

"The set-ups in Australia are much larger style than we have in Japan," Mr Hamamura said.

"Australia is in the opposite growing season to Japan so it is an important market for us."

Mr Hamamura said he was also excited to talk to some of the 9 Japanese students who had come to Bowen in March as part of a 12 month exchange facilitated through the Japan Agricultural Exchange Council.