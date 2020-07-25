Strongest hint yet Palmer’s party to run in election

Clive Palmer's United Australia Party has made a call out for candidates for the upcoming state election in the strongest sign yet that the mining magnate's party could contest the looming poll.

In an advertisement in today's The Courier-Mail, the Queensland billionaire's party made a "call to action", with nominations sought for 70 seats across the state.But it is understood the party's executive is still yet to decide if the party will run at the election.

The ad directs would-be nominees to a nomination form on the party's website that asks a series of questions - including what their occupation is and any details on political experience.

The form, which says applicants must be a member of the party to nominate, asks for a preference on seats to run in, if the nominee has ever been a member of or candidate for another party and what their "prime areas" of policy interest are.

Nominees must also provide evidence of an application for a federal police check.

Mr Palmer, who served one term as the Federal MP for Fairfax, has previously told The Sunday Mail that his party was determining whether to run candidates at the state poll.

But he said at the time he would not personally run in a seat.

Following the 2019 federal election, Mr Palmer said the votes for his party played a key role in "saving Australia from a trillion dollars of taxes and costs Shorten would have forced on the Australian people".

"Our shifty Shorten (ads) around the country were successful in suppressing Labor primary vote," he said at the time.

Under new laws passed by the Palaszczuk Government earlier this year, political parties will be subject to electoral expenditure spending caps from August.

It will mean parties will only be allowed to spend $92,000 for every endorsed candidate - or a maximum of about $8.55 million if they run in every electorate.

