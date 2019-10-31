Student charged over teacher aide headbutt, face spit

A WHITSUNDAY student has been charged after allegedly headbutting and spitting in the face of a teacher's aide outside a high school.



Police were called to the scene on Tuesday morning, October 29, after the 14-year-old boy allegedly assaulted the 46-year-old woman.



Police say the teacher's aide was directing students away from powerlines that had fallen outside the high school and providing a duty of care at the time of the alleged attack.



The student allegedly became abusive after being asked to move away from the powerlines and approached the woman.



Police say the student then headbutted her, before spitting on her face and fleeing the scene.



The teacher's aide was transported to hospital.



Police located the teenager at a nearby private residence where they arrested him and later charged him with assault.



He was remanded in custody and is due to face Mackay Children's Court today, October 31.



The attack came a day after an 11-year-old girl was charged for allegedly stabbing a teacher at a school in Townsville.