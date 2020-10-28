Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Saint Stephen's College student was injured during a PE session (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Saint Stephen's College student was injured during a PE session (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
News

Student impaled in groin in freak high school accident

by Jeremy Pierce and Greg Stolz
28th Oct 2020 11:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gold Coast high school student has been impaled by a javelin in a horrific accident during a PE session.

The boy, from Saint Stephen's College, tripped over the javelin, which pierced his groin.

He is being treated by paramedics.

The accident happened just before 11am.

It is understood he was trying to jump over a javelin which was embedded in the ground when he tripped and fell on top of it.

A QAS spokeswoman said the young boy, reportedly in his pre-teens, was stable, and is being assessed for a groin injury following an incident involving a javelin at 10.52am.

The high acuity response unit and critical care paramedics are on scene.

More to come.

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        13 major items set to be discussed at council meeting today

        Premium Content 13 major items set to be discussed at council meeting today

        Council News Approval for 192-bed camp, a long-awaited Bowen housing estate, ratepayers’ debt and more on the agenda.

        Developments could freeze as rentals reach historic lows

        Premium Content Developments could freeze as rentals reach historic lows

        Property Whitsunday rental vacancies have dipped below 1 per cent, putting the future of big...

        ‘Unbelievable’: Mackay woman’s $1.6m lotto win

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Mackay woman’s $1.6m lotto win

        Offbeat They said to me as a joke ‘we can’t sell you another one because you’ve already won...