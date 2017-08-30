Students booked up

BRAINIACS: 17 students travelled to Mackay to compete in the OptiMINDS Regional Finals

LEARNING was far from boring at Proserpine's St Catherine's Catholic School this month as students donned extravagant costumes and brushed up on their science skills.

Science Week was celebrated by students creating recycling posters, taking part in 'Nude Food Day' and a series of lunchtime activities including visits from the Fire Department and Police Dog Squad from Mackay.

BURNING TO LEARN: Science Week demo. Contributed

The Year 12 chemistry class attended the annual Royal Australian Chemical Institute Titration Competition; groups of three were required to use titration techniques to determine the concentration of an acetic acid (vinegar) solution with scores were given based on how close results were compared to the actual concentration.

TITRATION SENSATION: Year 12 chemistry students attended the annual Royal Australian Chemical Institute Titration Competition. Contributed

College OptiMinds teams took out every category in their division in the Mackay competition.

Book Week was celebrated by giving to others. All proceeds from the 'Bag a Book' sale went towards the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

LOOK FAMILIAR?: Students dressed up as their favourite books for the annual Book Week parade Contributed

Extreme Reading photographic competitions, Escape to Everywhere colouring competitions, author visits and the annual dress-up parade ensured all students at St Catherine's came together to celebrate children's literature.