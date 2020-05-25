Students happy to reunite as schools go back across region

SCHOOL’S COOL: Proserpine State High School Year 9 students Riley Stuchbree, 14, and Sam Rogers, 13, are pleased to be back at school after home schooling during COVID-19 restrictions.

PUPILS across the region returned to school today after more than a month of home schooling due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Years 7 to 10 have now joined their fellow students in Years 11 and 12, who returned to school two weeks ago.

Proserpine State High School (PSHS) pupils were all happy to see each other and get back to "normality".

PSHS marketing and communications officer Nicole Jolley said everyone had been "great".

"They have been great - we have had a terrific attendance - they all came back, with very few pupils away," Ms Jolley said.

"So they are all very keen in their senior years - it's such an important term - and they all seem happy to be back at school.

"Life is getting back to normality and it's back to business with the curriculum.

"There was a lot of excitement when they all came back today - they are happy to see each other."

Two Year 9 pupils who were very happy to be back at school were Sam Rogers and Riley Stuchbree, who both enjoyed studying at home but missed the support network.

"It was good to see everyone and good to be back with my teachers and get their advice on how we have been going the past five weeks," Sam, 13, said.

"It was a lot faster at home - I could jump on and do it myself with no time restraints, so it was more flexible and very personalised.

"If you had something going on, you could just leave the schooling and work around that and because it's just us going at our own individual pace, we are not waiting around for everyone to finish and we can optimise our time.

"But then we don't have that help from the teachers, who always want us to thrive and improve as people."

Riley, 14, agreed.

"I was pretty excited to see everyone again and jump back into the work and have the support, if needed, in the curriculum," said Riley, who is studying DigiTech and Japanese as his elective subjects.

"I did enjoy working at home - it was very flexible - but you have to stand on your own two feet and you don't have the support, so coming back here it was really good to have all the support and help from the teachers.

"It's really good to come back and see all my mates."