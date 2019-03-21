Students lose their locks for cancer research

FOR A CAUSE: Proserpine State High School students and teacher Andrew Cox (front) after they shaved their heads in the World's Greatest Shave on March 15.

FOR A CAUSE: Proserpine State High School students and teacher Andrew Cox (front) after they shaved their heads in the World's Greatest Shave on March 15. Contributed

PLENTY of locks of hair fell at Proserpine State High School last week as six students and a teacher shaved their heads, two students had their hair cut short and a teacher dyed her hair to raise money for cancer research.

The school hosted a Leukaemia Foundation World's Greatest Shave on March 15 as a fundraiser to aid in research into a cure for blood cancers, including the diseases of leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

This year Jack Dwyer and Hannah King, both shaving for their third year, were the top fundraisers, raising more than $1300 and $1200 each, while Stella Duggan contributed more than $500 from shaving her head for the second year in row.

Beau Allan and Alex Wilson participated by shaving for their second year, while Hayden Cairncross did his first raising over $300.

Natasha Simpson and Bella Taylor donated their long locks for wigs for cancer patients who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy.

Shave organiser and head of the physical education department at the school, Andrew Cox, participated for his 21st year and shaved for the 12th year in a row in memory of students, friends and his father who all lost their battles against leukaemia.

Teacher Kate Thompson also did her part in the fundraising, raising more than $600 by dyeing her hair magenta.

Many more students donated to have their hair coloured by the student council as part of Funky Hair Friday.

Proserpine State High School students and teacher Andrew Cox (front) before they shaved their heads in the World's Greatest Shave on March 15. Contributed

Raising money for cancer research is something close to the school community's heart as it has been 20 years since Year 11 student Peter Cook died of leukaemia, while other former students and extended members of the school family have also been taken by the disease.

This is the 21st year the school has raised money for the cause, with $7600 already donated this year - exceeding the school's $7000 target but still behind last year's record $8600.

Organiser and head of the physical education department at the school, Andrew Cox, praised those involved.

"This is another fantastic effort from all those who participated, the whole school and Whitsunday community who supported the participants and the Leukaemia Foundation,” he said.