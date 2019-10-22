Students mark the Passage of Time with art exhibit

Proserpine Grade 12 students Tori Mansfield, 17, Jaspa Hope, 17, and Stephany Tamayo, 18, show of some of their artwork that will be in the 'Passage of Time' Year 12 art exhibition.

THE best artwork by Proserpine State High School Grade 12 students will be showcased at an exhibition early next month.

The exhibition, 'Passage of Time', will include about 50 pieces by the school's visual art and visual art in practice students and will be on show on November 5.

The Grade 12 film and television students will also showcase some of their work on television screens scattered throughout the exhibition, while music students will also perform on the night.

The school's visual and performing arts head Jenny Napier said the 19 art students would showcase their work, which ranged from painting and sculpture to works on paper and installation art.

To be held at the school's multi-purpose hall in Sterry St, this will be the final school art exhibition for the students.

There will be prizes for the best artwork in six sections - three dimensional, works on paper, innovation with materials, originality, subject matter and an encouragement award.

Those who attend on the evening also get to vote for a people's choice award.

With punch and nibbles being served on the night, Mrs Napier said it provided a good night out.

"It's a night where you go away feeling good about our young people,” she said.

"I don't think people realise how creative they are.”

FAST FACTS

WHAT: 'Passage of Time' exhibition.

WHERE: Proserpine State High School multi-purpose hall.

WHEN: November 5, 4pm-8pm.

COST: Free.