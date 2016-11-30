Students moving up at big belt grading

PUT TO TEST: The junior grading 10 years and under, white and 10th kyu Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate students last weekend.

KARATE: Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate saw 80 local students aged from as young as five to 46 who graded last weekend.

The weekend consisted of three separate grading tests based on the student's age and grade level.

"This year's grading was very special as there were nine students grading for their brown belt (second Kyu) with each of them training in Kyokushin for between seven and 12 years,” Sensei Belinda Woodham said.

The Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate senior grading, 6th kyu and above. Contributed

Grading Results:

2nd Kyu - Hunter Thrupp, Ryan Stephens, Liam Stephens, Sebastian Heatley, Jack Wilson, Jessie Groom, Monique Woodham, Jacob Farrell, Joel Crook.

4th Kyu - Duane Franke, Wade Johns.

5th Kyu - Aiden Sharpe, Keiren Munckton, Jonathan Heatley, Samara Graham, Isasbelle Graham, Imogen Tulk, Jaxon Tulk, Max Thomson.

6th Kyu - Brenton Taylor, Amy Read, Kay Foster, Rhys Gravelle, Tegan Gravelle, Velvet Heatley, Alexis Graham.

7th Kyu - Debbie Sutherland, Ryan Taylor, Tyson Smith, Josh Smith, Rachael Buckley, Nate Harrison, Will Smith, Aiden Payet. 8th Kyu- Penny Farrell, Libby Cornish, Jacob Stevenson, Nadil Herath, Niall Tomas, Matthew Heatley, Emma Smith, Hayden Milliken, Blake Hanks.

9th Kyu - Michelle Graham, Joanne Farrell, Jada Harrison, Lily Keam, Elliott Nuske, Daniel Dale, Samuel Thompson, Kade Harrison, Sam Wilson, Gemma Ross, Megan Buckley, Dylan Aalbersberg.

10th Kyu - Tanika Carberry, Helena Stewart, Lauchlan Cowan, Connor Cowan, Violette Matthews, Copper Friend, Harper Henderson-Feldman, Zach Gould, Ray Cook, Jaxon Henderson-Feldman, Zane Williams, Kendra Crisp, Kayla Milliken, Summer Johns, Jake Johns, Lilly Butcher, Chad Allan, Jordan Lawn, Dean Rogers, Connor Devery, Ilaan Symes, Harry Brant, Leeroy Butcher, Ashley Fielding, Callan Shane Polley, Faith Lawn.