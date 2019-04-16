Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SET FOR THE SHOW: Students from St Catherine's Catholic College are busy preparing for their production of Singin' In The Rain, to be staged later this month.
SET FOR THE SHOW: Students from St Catherine's Catholic College are busy preparing for their production of Singin' In The Rain, to be staged later this month.
Community

Students prepared to put on top show

16th Apr 2019 11:48 AM

WHAT a glorious feeling - it is school musical time again.

St Catherine's Catholic College invites the community to come and sing along to their production of the 1952 romantic comedy classic - Singin' In The Rain.

In just a few short weeks, students will take to the stage to blow the socks off audiences proving they can act, sing and dance.

More than 50 students, ranging from Year 6 to Year 12, make up the ensemble.

Senior college teacher and musical director Betsy Atkinson said the students had worked tirelessly to create something truly remarkable.

"This show is one of the best I have ever worked on and it will surprise, and delight everyone who watches it,” she said.

Year 10 student Josie Bates plays Lina Lamont in the musical.

She said she was looking forward to wearing the amazing costumes and seeing the dances coming together.

"I have really enjoyed having fun on set and doing the film scenes," she said.

"I hope everyone enjoys the show." Principal Melissa Scherwitzel said the musical was a wonderful platform for students to showcasing their skills.

"Betsy Atkinson, together with the support of teaching staff from St Catherine's Catholic College, have provided an authentic learning experience for the students to work as a team, to build resilience and to grow in confidence," she said. "I am confident that our students will shine upon the stage as a result of the way Betsy and her team have empowered the students to be the best they can be. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.flexischools.com.au or by contacting the senior campus office on 49451630.

Singin in the Rain

WHEN: April 26, April 27

WHERE: Tom Guard Hall, St Catherine's Catholic College, Proserpine

COST: $18 adult, $10 child (aged 6-17 years), free five years and under.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Backpacker's night out leads to rural medicine

    premium_icon Backpacker's night out leads to rural medicine

    Health As backpackers in Airlie Beach enjoyed the nightlife, Cameron Ventura and his friends went through a horrific ordeal.

    Seven-year nightmare for family of slain man

    premium_icon Seven-year nightmare for family of slain man

    Crime 'For our family, the longer time goes on, the harder it is for us'

    Grant helps environmental warrior

    Grant helps environmental warrior

    Politics Eco Barge Clean Seas gets $75,000

    SET TO BLAZE A TRAIL

    premium_icon SET TO BLAZE A TRAIL

    Athletics Young guns eye off Territory visit.