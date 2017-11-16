Students pursue passion

"INTELLIGENCE and character is the goal of true education”.

While this philosophy dates back to Martin Luther King, it was also on full display at the Whitsunday Christian College which hosted the award ceremony yesterday.

Principal Mark Ogilvie said 2017 had been an eventful year and the quality of education was on an upward trajectory.

"We have made a lot of improvements this year, restructuring school leadership, improving teacher performance and improving our phonics program

"In 2018 the school hall will be complete after the damage which was done from Cyclone Debbie.”

Prep to year 2 students and year 3-6 students received their accolades yesterday morning while Senior students celebrated their achievements last night.

Primary school highlights included an "engaging” three day camp on the Great Barrier Reef for year 5 and 6 students in addition to an across the board increase in academic performance.

The year 6 Dux award went to Amelia Yeomans while Crispian Yeomans claimed the prestigious honour of year 12 Dux.

Principal Mark Ogilvie said he was happy to see the outgoing senior students following their dreams with their career goals.

"It was difficult for dux award to be determined as there were a few outstanding students in the current cohort of year 12 students...some very high achievers who performed very well,” he said.

"What we have found with these students is they are not necessarily pursuing pathways that co-relate with their grades, but with their gifts, talent and passion.”

"They aren't necessarily going down the pathways which others would like to determine.”

WHITSUNDAY CHRISTIAN COLLEGE AWARD WINNERS

Year 3 Arts Award: Ophelia Morgan

Year 3 Diligence Award: Isabella Toomey

Year 3 Character Award: Poppy Mackenzie

Year 3 Sportsman and Academic Award: Saxon Angel

Year 3 Sportswoman Award: Anara Grundy

Year 4 Arts Award Arabella Morgan

Year 4 Diligence Award: Zane Devine

Year 4 Character Award: Mitchell Milostic

Year 4 Sportsman Award: Reece Matthews

Year 4 Sportswoman Award: Danielle Bird

Year 4 Academic Award: Rhianna Thorne

Year 5 Arts Award: Jessica Burfitt

Year 5 Diligence Award: Hazel Farrell

Year 5 Character Award: Lucy Sherrington

Year 5 Sportsman Award: Corey Anderson

Year 5 Sportswoman Award: Zoe Shepherd-Smith

Year 5 Academic Award: Holly Perrin

Year 6 Arts Award: Ashley Warren

Year 6 Diligence Award: Naomi Thorne

Year 6 Character Award: Hagen Martinez

Year 6 Sportsman Award: Quinn Anderson

Year 6 Sportswoman Award: Jessie Toomey

Year 6 Dux Award: Amelia Yeomans

Year 7 Arts Award: Will Pitt

Year 7 Diligence Award: Preis Boileau

Year 7 Character Award: Jesse Mociliac

Year 7 Sportsman Award: Adam Singleton

Year 7 Sportswoman Award: Deakoda Costello

Year 7 Academic Award: Tahlia McNally

Year 8 Arts Award: William Kelly

Year 8 Diligence and Academic Award: Ebony Yeomans

Year 8 Character and Sportswoman Award: Madison Braddock

Year 8 Sportsman Award: Rohan Anderson

Year 9 Arts Award: Haley Dibbin

Year 9 Diligence, Sportswoman and Academic Award: Isabel Davis

Year 9 Character Award: Emely Buenamente

Year 9 Sportsman Award: Tyler Kelley

Year 9 Boyd Grace Encouragement Award: Joshua Vivoda

Year 10 Arts Award: Kiera Hansen

Year 10 Diligence Award: Madison Richardson

Year 10 Character, ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork and Sportswoman Award: Aochi Dibbin

Year 10 Sportsman Award: Shakane Costello

Year 10 Academic Award: Jomai Yeomans

Year 11 Arts Award: Danika Kunz

Year 11 Character and Academic Award: Mahala Moss

Year 11 Sportsman Award: Zac Foote

Year 11 Sportswoman Award: Eve Sandelin-McCann

Year 12 Arts Award: Brooke Evans

Year 12 Diligence and Mathematic and Science Award: Robyn Vaughn

Year 12 Vocational Education Achievement Award: Alliah Morada

Year 12 Australian Spirit Award: Jake Brooks

Year 12 Sportsman Award: Matthew Hansen

Year 12 Sportswoman, The Best Caltex All-rounder and Extraordinary Award From Hamilton Island winner: Brooke Evans

Year 12 Dawson Medal: Jason Prince

Year 12 Dux, Character and ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award: Crispian Yeomans