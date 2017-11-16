Students pursue passion

"INTELLIGENCE and character is the goal of true education”.
While this philosophy dates back to Martin Luther King, it was also on full display at the Whitsunday Christian College which hosted the award ceremony yesterday.
Principal Mark Ogilvie said 2017 had been an eventful year and the quality of education was on an upward trajectory.
"We have made a lot of improvements this year, restructuring school leadership, improving teacher performance and improving our phonics program
"In 2018 the school hall will be complete after the damage which was done from Cyclone Debbie.”
Prep to year 2 students and year 3-6 students received their accolades yesterday morning while Senior students celebrated their achievements last night.
Primary school highlights included an "engaging” three day camp on the Great Barrier Reef for year 5 and 6 students in addition to an across the board increase in academic performance.
The year 6 Dux award went to Amelia Yeomans while Crispian Yeomans claimed the prestigious honour of year 12 Dux.
Principal Mark Ogilvie said he was happy to see the outgoing senior students following their dreams with their career goals.
"It was difficult for dux award to be determined as there were a few outstanding students in the current cohort of year 12 students...some very high achievers who performed very well,” he said.
"What we have found with these students is they are not necessarily pursuing pathways that co-relate with their grades, but with their gifts, talent and passion.”
"They aren't necessarily going down the pathways which others would like to determine.”
WHITSUNDAY CHRISTIAN COLLEGE AWARD WINNERS
Year 3 Arts Award: Ophelia Morgan
Year 3 Diligence Award: Isabella Toomey
Year 3 Character Award: Poppy Mackenzie
Year 3 Sportsman and Academic Award: Saxon Angel
Year 3 Sportswoman Award: Anara Grundy
Year 4 Arts Award Arabella Morgan
Year 4 Diligence Award: Zane Devine
Year 4 Character Award: Mitchell Milostic
Year 4 Sportsman Award: Reece Matthews
Year 4 Sportswoman Award: Danielle Bird
Year 4 Academic Award: Rhianna Thorne
Year 5 Arts Award: Jessica Burfitt
Year 5 Diligence Award: Hazel Farrell
Year 5 Character Award: Lucy Sherrington
Year 5 Sportsman Award: Corey Anderson
Year 5 Sportswoman Award: Zoe Shepherd-Smith
Year 5 Academic Award: Holly Perrin
Year 6 Arts Award: Ashley Warren
Year 6 Diligence Award: Naomi Thorne
Year 6 Character Award: Hagen Martinez
Year 6 Sportsman Award: Quinn Anderson
Year 6 Sportswoman Award: Jessie Toomey
Year 6 Dux Award: Amelia Yeomans
Year 7 Arts Award: Will Pitt
Year 7 Diligence Award: Preis Boileau
Year 7 Character Award: Jesse Mociliac
Year 7 Sportsman Award: Adam Singleton
Year 7 Sportswoman Award: Deakoda Costello
Year 7 Academic Award: Tahlia McNally
Year 8 Arts Award: William Kelly
Year 8 Diligence and Academic Award: Ebony Yeomans
Year 8 Character and Sportswoman Award: Madison Braddock
Year 8 Sportsman Award: Rohan Anderson
Year 9 Arts Award: Haley Dibbin
Year 9 Diligence, Sportswoman and Academic Award: Isabel Davis
Year 9 Character Award: Emely Buenamente
Year 9 Sportsman Award: Tyler Kelley
Year 9 Boyd Grace Encouragement Award: Joshua Vivoda
Year 10 Arts Award: Kiera Hansen
Year 10 Diligence Award: Madison Richardson
Year 10 Character, ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork and Sportswoman Award: Aochi Dibbin
Year 10 Sportsman Award: Shakane Costello
Year 10 Academic Award: Jomai Yeomans
Year 11 Arts Award: Danika Kunz
Year 11 Character and Academic Award: Mahala Moss
Year 11 Sportsman Award: Zac Foote
Year 11 Sportswoman Award: Eve Sandelin-McCann
Year 12 Arts Award: Brooke Evans
Year 12 Diligence and Mathematic and Science Award: Robyn Vaughn
Year 12 Vocational Education Achievement Award: Alliah Morada
Year 12 Australian Spirit Award: Jake Brooks
Year 12 Sportsman Award: Matthew Hansen
Year 12 Sportswoman, The Best Caltex All-rounder and Extraordinary Award From Hamilton Island winner: Brooke Evans
Year 12 Dawson Medal: Jason Prince
Year 12 Dux, Character and ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award: Crispian Yeomans
