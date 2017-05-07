Students rise up for Grease show

A SOLD out audience for the Grease production at St Catherine's College Hall was testament to the hard work of everyone involved.

The show was open to the public on Friday and Saturday night with the audience treated to a unique replication of scenes and music from the classic 'Grease Lightning' hit set in the 1950s.

Authentic costumes, singing, dance routines and rock and roll were just some of the incredible features of the production.

Staff and students worked tirelessly over six months to get the show under way, and even Cyclone Debbie failed to cause a delay.

Director Betsy Atkinson said she couldn't have been more proud of the resilience of all students involved.

"One of the biggest highlights of this whole experience has been watching the kids after the devastation of Cyclone Debbie," she said.

"They were just rallying, there wasn't even a question that we wouldn't go ahead because we needed this and for me just watching everyone rise up, I've never seen it happen before."

Lead performer for the Grease show David Hiscox said everyone banded together to put on an impressive show.

"I think Greece Lighting was my favourite (part), not just because I'm in it but because of the amount of effort and time we put into this," he said.

"I'm so proud of everyone else who put in so much time and money, everyone genuinely came together for this and it was great to finally do it."