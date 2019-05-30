Students set to go door knocking

KNOCKING FOR CHARITY: Salvation Army Family Store manager Kerry Coe believes the Red Shield Appeal is one of the best times to donate to a worthy cause.

KNOCKING FOR CHARITY: Salvation Army Family Store manager Kerry Coe believes the Red Shield Appeal is one of the best times to donate to a worthy cause. Jordan Gilliland

YOU may hear an unexpected knock at your door this weekend as students from Bowen State High School will again involve themselves in the annual Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal.

The door knock appeal asks for donations to ensure the Salvation Army can provide ongoing social welfare and community service programs.

Bowen State High teacher Peter Tawse said that while students involved ranged from all grade years, Year 9 students took it upon themselves to provide the school with more information about the weekend.

"The Year 9 leaders have devoted time to promoting the event by talking to all of the year levels,” Mr Tawse said.

"They have designed posters and are speaking at the whole school parade and putting together a PowerPoint presentation for the parade as well.

"They want for all students to be aware of what is taking place and more importantly become involved.”

The students will be working in pairs while collecting for the charity from Friday through to Sunday afternoon.

Although they will wear casual clothing students will be easily distinguishable by the Salvation Army name badge that they will be wearing.

Salvation Army Bowen store manager Kerry Coe encouraged local residents to give generously to the annual appeal.

"This is our biggest donation time of the year,” Mrs Coe said.

"It helps the Salvation Army continue to give hope to those that need it.”