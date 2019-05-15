Students shoot for mooting glory

Whitsunday students with something to say, have taken on the opportunity to have their voices heard by serving members of the judiciary and legal academics.

Whitsunday Anglican School students Bryce Casey, Gabriel Horan and Benjamin Mizen have gone up against more than 80 other students from across Australia at the National High School Mooting Competition at Bond University on the Gold Coast.

The three students took part in their first moot on May 8 against Darwin High School and will continue to compete in several more rounds ahead of the grand final on June 1.

Whitsunday Anglican School's head of faculty Jessica Vigliante said the competing in the stimulated court proceedings, gave students an insight into what a career in law could involve.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for our students to be able to participate in a competition at this level,” Ms Vigliante said.

"Just to experience what it is like to unpack a case and to advocate and present that case in a court room setting is really valuable.

"They get to see what a career in law could potentially be and what it might look like to come to University and study.”

The National High School Mooting Competition is one of the oldest in Australia, established in 1989, the year Bond University was founded.

Bond University director of mooting Louise Parson said the top two teams would moot before Justice Robert Gotterson of the Queensland Supreme Court of Appeal and retired judge John Newton.